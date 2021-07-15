By Gabriel Dike

Authorities of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, on Thursday extended by 24 hours the directive to students to evacuate their halls of residence due to outbreak of COVID-19.

The Senate of UNILAG had on Wednesday asked students to evacuate their hostels by 12noon on Thursday.

A statement by the Dean, Students Affairs, said the decision to extend the deadline was to ease the burden of transportation which some students faced yesterday (Wednesday) while leaving for home.

“The deadline to evacuate the hostels is hereby extended to 12.00 noon on Friday 16 July 2021, “the Dean of students affairs stated.

