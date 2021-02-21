Molly Kilete, Abuja

The ill-fated Nigerian Air Force (NAF) plane, that crashed Sunday morning was said to be in its way to Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital when the incident occurred.

Daily Sun, gathered that the surveillance aircraft, equipped with state of the art surveillance equipment is used for reconnaissance operations across the country.

The ill-fated aircraft with registration number NAF201, which crashed at exactly 10;39, shortly after take off from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja, killed all six passengers and crew members on board.

Daily Sun, gathered that the NAF, has begun contacting families of the deceased to broke the sad news to them after which the names of the deceased would be made public.

Meanwhile it was mourning and wailing at the Nigerian Air Force base, Abuja as personnel cried openly over the death of their colleagues.

It was gathered that church services at the base was cut short after the news of the crash and death of all crews members hit the airwaves.

Meanwhile the Nigerian Air Force has called for calm and ordered for investigation into the crash.

NAF Spokesman Air Vice Marshall Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement titled “The NAF AIRCRAFT ACCIDENT” confirmed the incident.

The statement reads: “This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash. The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. While urging the general public to remain calm and await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased