Uche Usim, Abuja

The management of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has approved the promotion of 1,924 junior officers with effect from January 1, 2018.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Joseph Attah, 51 Assistant Inspectors of Customs (AIC) have been promoted to Inspector of Customs (IC), General Duty, while 48 Assistant Inspectors of Customs (AIC) moved to Inspector of Customs (IC), Support Staff.

A total of 200 Customs Assistant Grade II (CAII) were promoted to Customs Assistant Grade I (CAI), Support Staff, while 39 Customs Assistant Grade III (CAIII) have become Customs Assistant Grade II (CAII), Support Staff.

More so, 169 Customs Assistant Grade I (CAI) moved to Assistant Inspector of Customs (AIC), Support Staff and 1,200 Customs Assistant Grade I (CAI) were promoted to Assistant Inspector of Customs (AIC), General Duty.

He said 179 Customs Assistant Grade II (CAII) are now Customs Assistant Grade I (CAI), General Duty, while 38 Customs Assistant Grade III (CAIII) are now Customs Assistant Grade II (CAII), General Duty.

“While giving approval for this promotion, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ibrahim Ali, congratulated the affected personnel and charged them to see their promotion as a call to greater service to fatherland.

“He said at this time when the nation expects more from non-oil revenue sources and improved security situation, operatives must totally commit to the course of nation building,” Attah quoted his boss as saying.