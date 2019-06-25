Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), in collaboration with the police and the Department of State Security (DSS), is set to parade some high-profile criminals said to be terrorising the country with their deadly activities before the media in Abuja.

The suspects who were arrested sometime last year have been in custody of the police, Department of State Security (DSS), and the military awaiting thorough investigations.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspects were arrested for murder of various innocent persons in the country.

They were said to operate as commercial motorcycle operators to carry out their attacks.

However the parade which is schedule to hold at 1’o’clock at the Defence Headquarters Garrison, Abuja, is yet to commence due to some communication gap between the committee members who are waiting for the police to produce the suspects in their custody.

Already the DSS has brought in the three suspects in their custody to the venue of parade where the Director of Defence Information (DDI), Colonel Onyema Nwachuku, is standing by alongside some spokespersons.

Details of the victims murdered by the suspects and their modus operand are expected to be made public at the briefing.