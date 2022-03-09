Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department(FCID), Joseph Egbunike, is dead.

Egbunike, was said to have slumped and died in his office at Area ten Garki, Abuja late hours Tuesday night.

Until his death

The deceased an indigene of Onitsha, Anambra State, headed the Special Investigation Panel constituted by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to investigate the suspended head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, over money laundering allegations.

The police force headquarters is yet to confirm the incident.

Details later

