Reports indicates that policemen are currently in a standoff with Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, after the policemen reportedly invaded him residence in Abuja demanding to arrest him.

In a report monitored on Channelstv, the security personnel reportedly held the Senator hostage claiming that they had orders to effect his (Melaye’s) arrest, but the senator is asking what necessitated his planned arrest.

Details later…