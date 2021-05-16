From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Divisional Police station in Nsukwa, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State was on Sunday afternoon set fire by unknown gunmen.

The divisional police officer and two sergeants who are the main casualties were also allegedly burnt beyond recognition by the hoodlums.

The attackers were said to have stormed the station at about 2pm, shooting sporadically to ward off any resistance.

Some locals confirmed that it was the intense shooting that jolted them from slumber.

“Everybody was afraid following the shooting, it was later we heard that the police station was attacked”, a resident in the agrerian community said.

As at the tim of filing this report, authorities of the state police command were yet to respond to enquiries from our correspondent in Asaba.