Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 presidential election, Mr. Omowole Sowore, has been arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Services.

His online publishing outfit, Sahara Reporters, broke the news.

According to the online medium, DSS operatives arrested Sowore in the early hours of Saturday at about 1.25 a.m.in his apartment.

Sowore had also posted a distress tweet at exactly 1:25 am:

DSS invades Sowore’s

— Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) August 3, 2019

He also tweeted “Ja p,” the meaning of which has been interpreted to mean many things by his Twitter followers:

Ja p

— Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) August 3, 2019

Sahara Reporters added that an eyewitness confirmed that his phone was forcefully taken from him.

The medium says Sowore’s “arrest and detention are not unconnected to #RevolutionNow, a series of planned protests against bad governance in Nigeria scheduled for August 5, 2019.” (PUNCH)