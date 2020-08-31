Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu is set to meet with members of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room.

The meeting schedule to hold at the IGP conference room at the police force headquarters Abuja is being attended by members of civil society groups, top police officers and the media.

The meeting is being organized as part of measures put in place by the police force headquarters to ensure a hitch free election in Edo and Ondo.

Details later