Former Deputy Senate President, Dr. Ibrahim Nasir Mantu, is dead.

He passed away in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness at an undisclosed Abuja hospital. He was aged 74.

Mantu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was Deputy Senate President from 2003 to 2007.

According to family sources, Mantu has been sick for sometime and was rushed to the hospital at 12 midnight on Monday only for him to give up the ghost three house later.

“We lost him to COVID-19 related ailment,” the source disclosed.