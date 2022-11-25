From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
The police in Delta State have arrested five persons claiming to be operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which they have been using to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.
The suspects who are based in Asaba, Owerri, Port Harcourt and Lagos, include Prince Allison (29), George Chisom Onyeweagu (29), Duke Okoro (40), Joseph Osinachi (23) and Onyocha Stanley (32).
Confirming their arrest this Friday morning, Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe said the breakthrough was made through a sting operation by operatives of the Decoy Squad of the command.
Edafe said the operatives acted on credible information, and trailed the suspects to their hideout at a hotel in Asaba where they hibernate to plan their next operation.
He said the “suspects have admitted to have robbed different victims from various parts of the state, they also stated that they sometimes lodged their victims in a hotel for days until they succeed in extorting huge sum of money from them or force them to transfer money into their mobile POS.
“Their white operational Hummer bus, two locally manufactured EFCC jackets, a POS machine and eight mobile phones were recovered from them.
“Six of their victims have identified them as the syndicate who broke into their houses under the guise of being EFCC Operatives. Investigation is ongoing.”
