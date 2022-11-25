From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The police in Delta State have arrested five persons claiming to be operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which they have been using to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspects who are based in Asaba, Owerri, Port Harcourt and Lagos, include Prince Allison (29), George Chisom Onyeweagu (29), Duke Okoro (40), Joseph Osinachi (23) and Onyocha Stanley (32).