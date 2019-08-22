The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has disclosed that embattled founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo shunned several invitations to appear before a five-member investigative panel it set up on the rape accusation against him by celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo.

The PFN National Publicity Secretary Bishop Emma Isong disclosed this to reporters in Lagos on Thursday.

Isong stated that Busola and her husband, Timi Dakolo however appeared before the panel.

Details shortly…