The Chambers and Gallery of the Kogi State House of Assembly complex in Lokoja, North-Central Nigeria have been gutted by fire.

It is understood that the incident occurred on Monday morning — but the cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained.

An eyewitness told Newsmen that smoke was seen at the roof of the Assembly Complex at about 7am on Monday.

Another eyewitness said the fire began on Sunday night but no Assembly member was put on notice.

State Director of Fire Service, Salau Ozigi said the reason for the fire cannot be immediately ascertained as investigations have commenced into the incident.

According to him, he got a call at about 7am and officers of the State Fire Service were mobilised to use first aid equipment to control the fire.

He noted that the fire was controlled not to go beyond the chamber and gallery.

Office equipment, documents and other valuable were being parked out from sections of the building that were not affected by the inferno.

The Assembly is yet to make an official statement as lawmakers were seen running to the complex to salvage what their hands could carry.