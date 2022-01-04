From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has approved the partial dissolution of the state executive council with immediate effect. Secretary to the state government, Prof. Anthony Ijohor announced this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday evening. According to the statement, eight commissioners were however retained while eight others were nominated for screening and confirmation as Commissioners by the state House of Assembly. Those who were retained are Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barr. Mike Gusa, Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Dr. Joseph Ngbea, Commissioner of Finance, David Olofu and Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Mineral, Bernard Unenge. Others are Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development Overseeing Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Chief Ekpe Ogbu, Commissioner of Energy, Science and Technology Overseeing Ministry of Education, Dr. Godwin Oyiwona. Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development overseeing, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mrs Nylazungwe Igirgi and Commissioner of Rural Development overseeing Ministry of Water Resources, Engr. Ukaha Victor were also retained. Those who have been nominated as Commissioner's are Dr. Terna Kester Kyenge, Engr. Uungwa Sachia Jude, Agbatar Rodney Wiliams, Michael Umoru Inalegwu, Agber Senjamin Aernan, Dr. Jane Ogoma Aja, Saawuan Tamongo, and Nguher Teryima Levi. The outgoing Commissioners are, by the statement, to hand over to Permanent Secretaries in their respectve Ministries. "The Executive Governor expresses his profound appreciation to the outgoing Hon. Commissioners for their service to the State and wish them well In their future endeavours," the statement concluded.