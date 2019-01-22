Molly Kilete

The Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army has concluded arrangement to flag off exercise Egwu Eke lll, in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday.

The exercise is scheduled to take place at the Guards Brigade Step-up headquarters in Kuje, Abuja, by 8 o’clock in the morning.

The minister for the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed, Musa Bello, is expected to attend the flag-off ceremony among other top dignitaries.

Guards Brigade Public Relations Officer, Captain Haruna Tagwai, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.

Captain Tagwai’s statement reads: “Flag off ceremony of Exercise Egwu Eke lll is scheduled for January 23, 2019, at 8:00 am at Guards Brigade Step-up headquarters, Kuje, Abuja. The Hon Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Musa Bello, and other dignitaries are expected to grace the occasion.”

