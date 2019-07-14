PAUL OMOKUVIE, Bauchi

The Adhoc Committee set up by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has arrived Bauchi State to wade into the Bauchi State House of Assembly leadership crisis

The 12-member committee is headed by Musa, Sarkin Adar, and is saddled with the task of finding out the circumstances that led to the emergence of two speakers at the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

Other members of the committee included Abubakar Fulata, Olododo Abdulganiyu Saka, Tunji Ojo Olubunmi, Benjamin Kala, Jaha Ahmadu Usman, and Julius Ihonybere.

The rest are Bamidele Yusuf, Darlington Nwokocha, John Dyegh ,Unyime Josiah Idem and Abubakar Yarima Iris.

Members of the Committee arrived Bauchi on Sunday to meet the lawmakers and other stakeholders in order to find ways of resolving the leadership impasse.

A Public hearing will later be conducted by the committee at an undisclosed venue in Bauchi on Tuesday.