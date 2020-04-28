Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP) has announced the appointment of new police commissioners for Adamawa, Imo and Plateau states.

Under the new arrangement, Olugbenga Adeyanju is now the commissioner of police for Adamawa State, Isaac Olutayo, Imo State, and Edward Chuka Egbuka, Plateau State. Also appointed is Audu Adamu Madaki, as commissioner of police FCID, FHQ, Abuja.

A statement by the force public relations officer Frank Mba, said the appointments are with immediate effect.

MBAs statement reads; “The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, has ordered the posting of the following Commissioners of Police to States/Formation as follows:

Adamawa State – CP Olugbenga Adeyanju, fdc

Imo State – CP Isaac Olutayo Akinmoyede, fdc

FCID, FHQ, Abuja – CP Audu Adamu Madaki

Plateau State – CP Edward Chuka Egbuka

While enjoining the citizens of the affected States to accord the CPs maximum support and cooperation, the IGP charges the newly posted officers to ensure that they effectively consolidate and improve on the performances of their predecessors.

The postings are with immediate effect.