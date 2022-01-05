Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Usman Baba Alkali, is holding a meeting with all the Commandants of Police Training Colleges and Training Schools in the country.

The meeting which is holding at at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan International Peacekeeping Hall, at the poly e force headquarters in Abuja, has in attendance Deputy Inspectors General of Police; DIG), Assistant Inspectors General of Police and commandants of the various police training institutions across the nation.

The meeting is aimed at fine-tuning preparations for the training of just recruited police constables into the force and other related training issues.

Details later…