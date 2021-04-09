Molly Kilete, Abuja

The acting Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, is set to meet with all strategic police commanders from the south east following the incessant attacks security personnel and police formations in that part of the country.

The meeting which is the first by the IGP, since he assumed office Wednesday, is aimed at reviewing police operations in the region and find lasting solutions to attacks which becoming a daily occurrence, is taking place at the IGP conference room.

Alkali Baba, is also expected to hold his first meeting with Deputy Inspectors General of Police, Assistant Inspectors General of police and state Commissioners of police next week.

Details later