Doris Obinna The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has debunked as fake, news reports making the rounds that he tested positive to the coronavirus (COVID-19) virus.

Abayomi said that he is hale, and in good health and has continued in his capacity as the Deputy Incident Commander of the #COVID-19 Lagos.

In a statement issued by the ministry and signed by its Director, Public Affairs, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, described the report as absolute falsehood and fabricated in its entirety.

“The attention of the Lagos State Ministry of Health has been drawn to fake reports making the rounds that the Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi has tested positive to COVID-19 infection.

“We hereby urge the public to disregard this absolute falsehood and fabricated report in its entirety. This is the handwork of mischief makers who are out to create unnecessary panic and fear amongst the populace.

“Prof Akin Abayomi is hale and hearty, in good health, and has continued in his capacity as the Deputy Incident Commander of the #COVID19Lagos Intervention to coordinate activities and response in order to break the chain of transmission of the infection in Lagos.

“We implore citizens to rely only on the official and verified communication channels of the @followlasg and @LSMOH for #COVID19Lagos related news and information. Let’s take responsibility by sharing only confirmed and verified reports.”