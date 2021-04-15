Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Usman Alkali, is meeting with commissioners of police and above in Abuja to address the various security challenges bedeviling the country.

The meeting which is taking place at the International Peace Keeping Centre behind the police force headquarters is being attended by Deputy Inspectors General of Police(DIGs), Assistant Inspectors General of Police(AIGs), among other top senior police officers.

The meeting is expected to x-ray the conscious activities of bandits, kidnappers and other criminals disturbing the peace of the country and restrategize to arrest the situation.

It is expected that new state commissioners of police would be appointed at the end of the meeting.