From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared 18th and 26th of May a sit-at-home in solidarity of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s days of appearance in court in defence of his charges.

Similarly, IPOB said it is aware of a viral voice note warning people of the south east to remain indoors from May,16 to 20th in respect of the same court outing of Kanu.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

But a statement by the media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful has urged the people to disregard the Monday to Friday sit-at-home order maintaining that it did not emanate from them.

Powerful noted that the counter order is a calculated effort to create confusion in the south east, thereby scuttling their struggle for liberation.

He said “IPOB is not a faceless movement and does not announce its activities through voice messages. Biafrans must be very much at alert because the Nigerian government working through its security agencies the DSS and the BBC are trying so hard to create confusion in our land in its attempt to set Biafrans against themselves and scuttle our struggle for liberation. But we assure them that Biafrans know their plans and will not fall for their evil agenda”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Powerful however emphasised that its group can only disseminate information through ” Only official channels which he listed as ,Radio Biafra, Press Statement from Emma Powerful (office of IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary) and Memo from the Office of IPOB Head of Directorate.

“Those behind the purported voice note should go inform their pay masters to stop dissipating their energy and resources on a hopeless attempt to stop the collective will and decision of the Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB worldwide to pursue our Self Determination Right.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom across the world and especially in Biafraland should therefore pay no heed to faceless DSS agents and impostors recruited to serve the interest of Fulani Caliphate.” Powerful stated.