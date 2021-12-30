Molly Kilete Abuja

There is jubilation in the entire Federal Capital Territory(FCT), as the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force(NAF), is set to decorate its newly promoted Generals with their new ranks.

The armed Forces had las week announced the promotion of 235, Major Generals, and Brigadier Generals in the Nigerian army, Rear Admirals and Commodores in the Nigerian Navy and Air Vice Marshals and Air Commodores in the Nigerian Air Force.

The decoration ceremony is taking place at the Army Command officers mess for that of the army, the conference room naval headquarters for that of the navy and NAF conference center and suites for that of the Air Force.

The ceremony is being attended by former service chiefs, friends and family members of the newly promoted officers and other invited guests.

Members of Course 41, who had about 31 of their Course-mates promoted are hosting their friends and colleagues at the National Defence College(NDC), officers mess.

Details later