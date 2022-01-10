By Ayodele Lawal

Veteran juju musician, Wonder Dayo Kujore, is dead.

Kujore’s widow confirmed to The Sun that her husband died this afternoon after a brief illness.

Born on April 4, 1958 in Robiyan, ,Ogun State to Pa Micheal Odejimi Kujore and Madam Esther Kujore ,the Soko music exponent had his elementary education at African Church Primary School and then proceeded to African Church Secondary School, Abeokuta, Ogun State. He later attended Soba Technical School Oju Elegba, Lagos before venturing into music.

Dayo Kujore played alongside Sir Shina Peters and Segun Adewale in General Prince Adekunle’s band before going solo.

Some of his hit albums include Super Jet, Soko Xtra etc