Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has described the state as being under threat, warning that bandits and other criminals from the neighbouring Zamfara State may have infiltrated his area.

Governor Masari who spoke, on Wednesday, during an extra-ordinary security meeting said he was shocked that hoodlums could invade a government property near the Government House, in spite of the large presence of security personnel in the area.

According to Governor Masari, “Katsina State is seriously under security siege. Kidnappings, armed robbery and banditry are now the order of the day in the state.

“Security reports reaching me indicate that no day passes without a cases of kidnappings, armed robbery, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes committed here.”

He explained that he summoned the meeting in other to find ways of curtailing the incidences of criminal acts in his domain, more especially the seven local government areas of Katsina which share borders with Zamfara State.

Apart from the recent cases of kidnappings in parts of Katsina, the area has continued to witness an influx of Internally Displaced Persons from Zamfara the latest being the well over 200,00 persons, according to the State Emergency Management Agency, who fled their communities in Zamfara and currently taking refuge at various locations in Kankara local government area of Katsina State.