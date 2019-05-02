Molly Kilete, Abuja

Worried by the spate of kidnapping and armed banditry in some parts of the country, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has summoned commanders of all Police Mobile Force (PMF), in the country to a meeting in Abuja.

The meeting which is holding at the Force Headquarters conference room, is expected to start any moment from now.

It is being attended by commissioners of police in charge of PMF and the Deputy Inspector of General of Police Department of Operations among other top police officers.

Our correspondent gathered that the meeting which is yet to commence would deliberate on the new development in the PMF, demobilisation/mobilisation, audit of beats/deployment of men of the PMF, commanders mandatory two weeks course at Ila-Oragun and other crucial matters that might arise.