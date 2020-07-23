Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has arrived the military cemetery for the burial of Arotile.

He arrived the cemetery at exactly 9:36am, accompanied by some of his dignitaries.

Also at the military cemetery is

Chairman senate committee on NAF, Bala Na’alah, and his house of representative counterpart.

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, is being represented by Brigadier General Odoba at the burial.

The family members of Arotile have also arrived at the cemetery.

At about 9:32am, the body of Arotile was removed from the ambulance by her Coursemates.

