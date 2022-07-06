From Molly Kilete, Abuja

More inmates who escaped from the Kuje prison during Monday’s attack by suspected terrorists have been arrested and returned to the facility.

This is just as the federal government has vowed to get the attackers of the prison.

The minister of Defence Major General Bashir Magashi, made this known when he visited the facility to Tuesday morning.

The minister who was accompanied by principal staff officers of the ministry was conducted round the prison by the permanent secretary Ministry of Interior Dr Shuaib.

The minister in an interview with journalists, said one life was lost on the part of the security forces.