From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Former minister of information and governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic party PDP Labaran Maku has withdrawn his intention from contesting the governorship primaries hours after commencement of votes.

Maku stated this on Wednesday at tge venue of the PDP primary election at Nasarawa Toto LGA immediately after a short meeting with some stakeholders of the party.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Reacting to his withdrawal, Maku said after wider consultations with friends and associate he decided to withdraw his ambition to contest for the primary election.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Asking whether there are other reasons for his withdrawal he said is best known to him and his official statement of his withdrawal will be made available soon.

Ask of his opinion on the process of the primary election that is ongoing the former minister said ‘No Comment.”

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Recall the Daily Sun had Reported that all three Aspirants, David Ombugadu, Nuhu Amgbazu and Labaran Maku had agreed to work together to defeat the incumbent.