Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Lagos State government has confirmed the discharge of eight COVID-19 patients from its facility at Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.

The governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a tweet on Tuesday, disclosed that the patients comprises of two females and six males who had tested negative and fully recovered from COVID-19, hence their discharge to return to their families.

The governor in the tweet said: “More great news today (Tuesday) from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Eight more people: 2 females and 6 males have tested negative and fully recovered from COVID-19.

“They have been discharged to return to their families. This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 69. Please, let us continue to adhere to all the safety advice from our health experts.”