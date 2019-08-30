Chioma Igbokwe

Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and other Offences, this afternoon intercepted 123 unidentified men packed in a suspicious manner inside three heavy-duty trailers using a large number of motorcycles numbering 48 as cover.

The men who were hiding inside the truck concealed themselves in such a way that attracted the suspicion of the task force who began to question their mission in the city.

The men were intercepted inward Ojodu-Berger axis just at the edge of the Ogun-Lagos states border as they made their way into Lagos State.

It was not clear whether the men arrested were Nigerians or foreign nationals. But the Chairman of the task force, CSP Olayinka Ebgeyemi confirmed the arrest of the huge number of men when he was contacted by our correspondent.