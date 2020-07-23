Molly Kilete, Abuja

An ambulance belonging to the Nigerian Air Force with registration number AF 442, has arrived at the National Cemetery bearing the remains of late Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile.

The ambulance is also accompanied by medical officers.

Meanwhile, mourners are beginning to arrive the national military cemetery for the final burial rites of the late female NAF fighter pilot.

The dignitaries include top military officers from the Army, Navy, NAF, members of the National Council

for Women Society(NCWS), among other dignitaries.

Details coming…