By Molly Kilete

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF), has announced the appointment of Air Commodore Eddy Gabkwet, as the new director public relations and information.

Until his appointment, Gabkwet, serves at the Nigerian Air Force War College, Makurdi, Benue State. He takes over from Air Vice Marshall Ibikunle Daramola, who is now the Chief of Policy and Plans.