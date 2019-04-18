Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force has set up a Board of Inquiry(BOI), to investigate the allegations by some traditional rulers in Zamfara state over the killings of innocent civilians.

NAF director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, made this known at a media briefing at the NAF headquarters in Abuja.

Daramola said the investigative committee to be headed by an Air Vice Marshall will, among others, look into the veracity of the claims by the traditional rulers who have since made available names of the villagers killed by the NAF, during its air strikes launched to kill bandits currently operating in the state.

He said the team would investigate the authenticity of the names of the deceased persons published by the traditional rulers.

More details coming…