The Nigerian Navy has announced the appointment of Commodore Suleman Dahun, as its new spokesman.

He takes over from Commodore Olubode who has been redeployed.

Dahun, a one-time acting Director of Information, is a graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Maiduguri.

He also holds a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He has attended several military and professional courses both within and outside Nigeria. Some of the courses include junior and senior staff courses at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji. Commodore Dahun was a member of the Senior Executive Course 40 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Jos.

A statement announcing the appointment, signed by Rear Admiral OB Daji, Director of Plans, said: “The senior officer also attended the Deputy Spokesman’s Course at the Joint Information Activities Group (JIAG), Royal Airforce Base, Halton, United Kingdom (2016), the Journalist Protection in Conflict Zones course at the Hellenic Multi-National PSOs Training Centre, Kilkis, Greece (2016) and the Joint Information Operations Course at JIAG, RAF, Halton (2017). Suleman is an Associate Member, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

“Amongst his previous appointments, Commodore Suleman Dahun has served in all the operations commands of the Nigerian Navy and was one-time Acting Director of Information, Naval Headquarters.”