Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 114 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 1,095, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

It said that 80 of the new confirmed cases were reported in Lagos, 21 in Gombe, 5 in FCT, 2 in Zamfara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Ogun, 1 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Sokoto.

NCDC said in a tweet on Friday that as of 11:30 pm 24th April, there were 1095 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.And 208 patients have been discharged while 32 patients have died of the disease.

Breakdown of cases by states indicated that Lagos has 657, FCT-138, Kano-73, Ogun-35, Gombe-30, Katsina-21, Osun-20, Edo-19, Oyo-18, Borno-12, Kwara-11, Akwa Ibom-11, Kaduna-10, Bauchi-8, Delta-6, Ekiti-4, Ondo-3, Rivers-3, Jigawa-2, Enugu-2, Niger-2, Abia-2, Zamfara-2, Sokoto-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1, Adamawa-1 and Plateau-1.