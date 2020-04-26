Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 87 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 1,182, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

It also confirmed three new deaths bringing to 35, the number of deaths from COVID-19. It said 33 new cases were confirmed in Lagos, 18 in Borno, 12 in Osun, 9 in Katsina, 4 in Kano, 4 in Ekiti, 3 in Edo, 3 in Bauchi and 1 in Imo.

NCDC in a tweet on Saturday said: “As of 11:55 pm 25th April, there were 1,182 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria, while 222 patients have been discharged with 35 deaths.

A breakdown of the cases by states indicated that Lagos has 689, FCT-138, Kano-77, Ogun-35, Osun-32, Gombe-30, Katsina-30, Borno-30, Edo-22, Oyo-18, Kwara-11, Akwa Ibom-11, Bauchi-11, Kaduna-10, Ekiti-8, Ondo-4, Delta-6, Rivers-3, Jigawa-2, Enugu-2, Niger-2, Abia-2, Zamfara-2, Sokoto-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1, Adamawa-1, Plateau-1 and Imo-1.

Meanwhile, NCDC announced one case who was confirmed in Lagos State, traveled to Ondo State for treatment. Therefore, the number of cases in Lagos is now 689 while the number of cases in Ondo is 4.

It also announced the inclusion of two new laboratories to the molecular laboratory network for COVID-19 at Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna.

The new additions, it said, brought the number of laboratories with capacity to test for COVID-19 in Nigeria to 15.