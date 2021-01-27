Molly Kilete, Abuja

All is now set for the newly appointed service chiefs to assume duty tomorrow, Thursday. Their talking over is coming after their meeting with president Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday evening at the state house Abuja.

Already some the services has began to send out invitations to media houses to cover the event.

From the invitation so far sent out to the media, the new Chief of the Air Staff(CAS), Air Vice Marshall Isiaka Alao, will be the first to take over from his predecessor Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, at a ceremony schedule to take place at the headquarters Nigerian Air Force at 8 o’clock in the morning. It would be followed by the newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral A. Z Gambo, who will be taking over from his predecessor Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas, at 9’oclock at the Naval headquarters Abuja.

It is not known weather or not the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff Major General Irabor and the Chief Of Army Staff Major General Attahiru, would be assuming office Thursday as no invitation has been sent out to that effect at the time filing this report.