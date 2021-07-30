Molly Kilete, Abuja

The newly appointed Director Defence Information(DDI), Major General Benjamin Sawyer has formally assumed office with an appeal to the media to support the military in tackling the security challenges bedeviling the nation.

Sawyer has also promised to run an open door policy to fast track information needed by journalists to carry out their reportage.

Sawyer was handed over the battle of leadership of the directorate by the acting director Air Commodore Maigida, who appealed to the media to support the new director.

