The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) said it will remove the former Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Doyin Okupe, from its watchlist following his arrest by the Department of State Security Service at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday.

The EFFC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the anti graft agency would take immediate action to remove the former presidential aide from its watchlist.

It was learnt that Okupe had been on the EFCC watchlist for about six years since 2016.

An source from the agency said “Dr. Okupe is one of the individuals, groups, or organizations that required close surveillance, for legal reasons. In his case, he has been on our watchlist since 2016.”

Uwujaren said: “Concerning the interception of Doyin Okupe; the DSS, today, January 12, informed the Commission of the interception of Dr. Okupe, former presidential adviser, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

“The Service acted on a watchlist request issued on July 18, 2016, over six years before his recent conviction on money laundering charges by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“The Commission was in the process of formally lifting the watch list before his interception, and will expedite action in this regard.”

The DSS pointed to its cooperation with the EFCC as the reason for Okupe’s rearrest earlier today.