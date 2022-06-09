Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has congratulated Bola Tinubu on his victory at the ruling All Progressives Congress Presidential Primaries.

In a statement he signed signed personally, Osinbajo called on all members, regardless of who they voted for at the primaries, to unite behind the Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer to ensure victory for the party in the 2023 elections.

He said: “I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at our party primaries and his emergence as the Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer of our great party, the APC for the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Elections.

“I also congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and all leaders of the APC for a successful Special Convention and Presidential Primary.

“For many decades, our Flagbearer has shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation-building. His sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out. His wealth of experience will certainly be critical in our party’s continued efforts to attain a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

“To all members of our great party, regardless of who you voted for at the primaries, we must now unite behind our Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer to ensure victory for our party in the 2023 elections.

“As true progressives, we must remain strong and united in pursuing our collective vision as a party toward building a country that can provide a decent life and livelihoods for all our people.”

