From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The deputy governor of Oyo State, Rauf Aderemi Olaniyan, has been impeached, though he has filed a case before the Court of Appeal to stop the impeachment.

He was impeached by members of the state House of Assembly on Monday around 11:30 am.

Olaniyan was impeached at an emergency plenary held by the lawmakers today, following receipt of the reports from the seven-man investigative panel that was set up last week Thursday by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Munta Abimbola.

The panel, Daily Sun gathered, concluded its sittings on Saturday July 16,2022. The report was said to have indicted the impeached deputy governor, and the panel recommended that he should be impeached.

At the plenary on Monday, the report of the panel was read by the Majority Leader of the House, Sanjo Adedoyin.

Details later…