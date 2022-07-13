A 28-year-old Kuje Correctional Center escapee, Yakubu AbdulMumuni, has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command.

The suspect was arrested in Sango-Ota, in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Oyeyemi said AbdulMumuni who was convicted for conspiracy and culpable homicide in Kogi State and sent to Kuje prison was arrested on Monday by operatives of the Police Command.

Oyeyemi said “the escapee, 28year old Yakubu AbdulMumuni was arrested following information received by policemen at Sango-Ota divisional headquarters that, the convict was sighted somewhere around Sango Ota.