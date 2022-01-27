From Molly kilete, Abuja

Indications have emerged that a police helicopter has crashed in Bauchi state.

Although news of the crash is still sketchy at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the helicopter a Bell 429, with registration number 5N, actually took off on Wednesday from Abuja and crashed between 7:30, in the evening.

The police force headquarters when contacted promised to issue a statement shortly over the crash. The police while responding to reporters questions on its crime reporters WhatsApp handle by Benjamin Hundeyi said “press releases on the way please”

Details soon…