From Molly kilete, Abuja
Indications have emerged that a police helicopter has crashed in Bauchi state.
Although news of the crash is still sketchy at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the helicopter a Bell 429, with registration number 5N, actually took off on Wednesday from Abuja and crashed between 7:30, in the evening.
The police force headquarters when contacted promised to issue a statement shortly over the crash. The police while responding to reporters questions on its crime reporters WhatsApp handle by Benjamin Hundeyi said “press releases on the way please”
Details soon…
Leave a Reply