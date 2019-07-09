At the moment, lawmakers in the House of Representatives are considering taking over Edo House of Assembly in line with the constitution.
Members said that the takeover would enable the Edo House to have proper inauguration.
Edo State House of Assembly has been in the spotlight in recent times for failing to have proper inauguration having been divided into two factions. A minority faction of the House has so far inaugurated the Assembly, a move that has been a subject of controversy.
Leave a Reply