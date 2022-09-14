From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The chairman of the Police Service Commission(PSC), Musiliu Smith has resigned from office.

Smith, a former Inspector General of Police(IGP), was said to have resigned over the controversy surrounding the recruitment of Constable into the Nigerian police force.

Smith, is expected to hand over to Retired Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, who is representing the judiciary at the commission.

PSC, Head of press and public relations, Ikechukwu Ani, confirmed the resignation of the chairman to journalist in a telephone interview.

Ani, promised to issue a statement on the resignation tomorrow, Thursday.