(NAN)Nigeria’s Super Falcons have rekindled the country’s chances of qualifying for the next round in the ongoing FIFA Women World Cup in France with a 2-0 win over their South Korean counterparts.

Super Falcons first goal landed in the 29th minute via an own from Korean defender Kim Doyeon who kicked the ball into her own net following pressure from Super Falcons striker Desire Oparanozie.

Asisat Oshoala who plies her football trade with Barcelona FC scored the second goal in the 75th minute after a solo effort.

The Koreans, however, missed some scoring chances and the Thomas Dennerby tutored side was lucky not to have conceded in spite changing the first choice goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi.

The news Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chiamaka Nnadozie took over in goal from Oluehi whose performance in the 0-3 loss against Norway in the first group encounter was below expectation.

Super Falcons would move into the next round if they could get one point from their last group match against France on Monday at 8 p.m.