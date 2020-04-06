Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba state Commissioner for Rural Electrification in Mr. Alexander Markus Senlo has passed on.

Senlo died on Monday morning after a brief illness.

The state Commissioner for Information, Barr. Danjuma Adamu who confirmed the death of Senlo to our correspondent on phone said the state was “deeply saddened by his sudden death at a time his wealth of knowledge and expertise was needed the most”.

The two-time commissioner under the administration of the current governor, Darius Ishaku died in a Yola hospital after falling ill three days ago.