From Molly Kilete, Abuja

There was palpable tension in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Tuesday, following an alleged attack by hoodlums on innocent drivers, passengers and residents around the Area one in Garki. The hoodlums were said to have gone berserk and attacking vehicles using dangerous weapons around Area 1 and Area 3 axis in the nations capital.

The action of the hoodlums which was contained in a watsap message circulated to individuals and groups, sent fears to residents especially those who have their businesses and children schooling in the area.

A media crew from the African Independent Television(AIT), deployed to cover the protest escaped death by the whiskers as the protesters upon sighing the crew pounced on them forcing them to abandon their vehicle and run for their lives. One of the journalists is said to be missing at the time of filing this report as efforts to reach him on his mobile phone has proved abortive.

The Watsap message which began to circulate at about four o’clock reads; “Avoid Area 1. Now classes damaging cars slashing through skins”.

But in a swift response, the FCT police command, described what happened at area one as “brief unrest”, at the Internally Displaced Persons(IDP), camp in Durumi, and warned rumors mongers to stop peddling fake news.

Acting public relations officer for the command Oduniyi Omotayo, who made this known while responding to the journalists question over the unrest on the command media platform, said the police has since restored law and order to the area.

Oduniyi who promised to issue a statement in the matter said “Brief unrest erupted at the IDP camp at Durumi, the police responded swiftly to restore normalcy to the situation. an investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause and effect of the unrest. Discovery will be contained in an official statement to be released shortly.

“While members of the public are urged to go about their lawful duties without fear and molestation from any quarters, we strongly advise rumor mongers to stop exaggerating the incident to a degree putting the territory in apprehension. Monitoring and surveillance continue on the scene”.

