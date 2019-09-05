Former Head of Service in Lagos State, Alhaji Rafiu Tinubu is dead. Tinubu died in Abuja on Wednesday at the age of 75, after a brief illness.

A statement signed by Mr Gboyega Akosile, Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu described Tinubu’s death as a huge loss to the state and the nation in general.

Sanwo-Olu sympathized with Tinubu’s family, the deceased’s friends and associates, saying: “Alhaji Tinubu’s demise came at a time the nation and Lagos in particular needed his wealth of experience the most.”

“As experienced administrator per excellence, we certainly will miss the late Alhaji Tinubu’s counsel on matters of importance in the state civil service.”

The Governor said people of the state would always remember the “laudable achievements” of the former top civil servant, who, he said, served the state meritoriously for 26 years before he rose to become the Head of Service.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We can’t forget the contributions of late Alhaji Rafiu Tinubu towards the professionalisation of Lagos civil service. His quest for excellence and exemplary leadership were a hallmark of his earthly sojourn.

“We condole the Tinubu family, especially our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wife and children of the deceased and the entire extended families of late elder statesman.

“I pray that Almighty Allah grant the late Alhaji Rafiu Tinubu Al-Janah Firdaus and grant members of the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”(NAN)